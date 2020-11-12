World War II nurse in Poland turns 102, township honors her service

There's a veteran living at a Poland assisted living home who served in World War II

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a veteran living at a Poland assisted living home who served in World War II and turns 102 years old next week.

Her name is Gladys Wilkes. After graduating from nursing school in Chicago, she served as a nurse in the Navy and is now a resident at the Inn at Poland Way.

Wilkes married a fellow sailor, and they were together for 68 years. The couple lived in the Pittsburgh area.

Mrs. Wilkes will be 102 years old on Monday, Nov. 16.

On Wednesday, Poland Township Trustees declared Nov. 16 as Gladys Wilkes Day.

Wilkes came to the Inn at Poland Way at the age of 98. She is a grandmother and great-grandmother and also a member of the American Legion.

More headlines from WKBN.com: