WKBN First News anchor to enter local Hall of Fame

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Press Club is inducting a member of the WKBN 27 First News family to their inaugural Hall of Fame Class.

Stan Boney is one of three local journalists to receive the award including former WKBN and WFMJ anchor Bob Black (posthumously) and new media entrepreneur Ralph Zerbonia.

Also receiving the first-ever Youngstown Press Club First Amendment Award is The Vindicator Printing Company.

“The Press Club established the Hall of Fame and awards to celebrate members of our local communication, media and advertising community who have had long and distinguished careers,” said Adam Earnheardt, executive director.

An awards dinner is planned for Sept. 29 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Tickets for the event are $40, tables of eight are $300.

Nominees for the Hall of Fame must have a minimum of 20 years of professional media experience including journalism, public relations, advertising, and/or writing, according to the Youngstown Press Club.