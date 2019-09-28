Western Reserve tops McDonald in battle of the Blue Devils

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve topped McDonald 27-15 Friday night in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference action.

The Blue Devils took the lead in the first quarter, when Todd Henning scampered in from four yards out. The two-point conversion gave Reserve an 8-0 lead.



The Blue Devils increased the lead to 14-0 on an Austin Nabb 22-yard run in the second quarter.



McDonald got on the scoreboard in the third quarter, when Dominic Schadl rushed in for a 6-yard touchdown, cutting rhe deficit to 14-7.



Nick Cavoulas found the endzone in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard touchdown. With under a minute left, Hunter Kiesewetter capped off the night for Reserve with a one-yard touchdown plunge.



McDonald’s Cameron Tucker answered with an 84-yard kickoff return for a score with :21 left in the game.

Western Reserve improves to 4-1 on the season, while McDonald drops to 2-3.