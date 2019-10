Chances for more rain return early next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Clear and chilly tonight…patchy frost likely…lows in the low and mid 30s

— Sunny and seasonably mild Saturday…highs in the low 60s

— Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday…highs in the upper 60s

— Increasing clouds with chance for evening showers Monday…high near 70

— Rain likely early next week…then turning cooler with fair weather through Friday…chances for showers return by Friday