SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team rolled past Farrell 72-34 in the District 10 Class 1A Championship game Saturday at Slippery Rock University.

“I’m feeling really good,” Kennedy Catholic senior Bella DiNardo said. “There’s a lot of adrenaline in my body, but I’m so excited that we got to win and celebrate with my girls.”

With the victory, the Golden Eagles claim their 28th District 10 championship in program history and the 12th straight D10 title.

“It definitely says that we work hard and we have an expectation every time we step into the gym,” DiNardo added. “We work really hard and we’re never lacking and if we do, we know everyone else will step in for us. We come everyday to play.”