Watching for rain into the morning

Gusty wind and rain moving in for your Tuesday

FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Gusty. Showers with the chance for storms developing.(90%)

Low: 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Gusty. Rain likely with the chance for thunderstorms, especially early in the day. (90%)

High: 63

Tuesday night: Isolated shower early. Breezy.

Low: 42

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Gusty at times.

High: 57 Low: 42

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 54 Low: 44=

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 35

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 57 Low: 38

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 58 Low: 44