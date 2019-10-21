Watching for rain into the morning

Gusty wind and rain moving in for your Tuesday

FORECAST:

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy. Gusty.  Showers with the chance for storms developing.(90%)
Low:  57

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Gusty. Rain likely with the chance for thunderstorms, especially early in the day.  (90%)
High: 63

Tuesday night:   Isolated shower early.  Breezy.
Low:  42

Wednesday:  Partly to mostly sunny.  Gusty at times.
High: 57   Low:  42

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High: 63  Low:  43

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 54  Low:  44=

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 53  Low: 35

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 57  Low: 38

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 58  Low: 44

