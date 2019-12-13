WATCH: Weekend Forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance an isolated shower mainly late day. (30%)
High: 41
FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Small chance for a wintry mix or snow showers. (80%)
Low: 33
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain mixing with snow. (70%)
High: 38
SUNDAY: Chance snow showers. (60%)
High: 34 Low: 28
MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 37 Low: 24
TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 26
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 29 Low: 19
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 31 Low: 13
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 33 Low: 25