Highs in the low 80, heating up again this week

Midday showers and storms possible for your Sunday, not as widespread as Saturday. Highs in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. We start the work week dry with an isolated shower possible Monday and more sunshine through Wednesday.

Temperatures begin to climb through the 80s during week. We’ll be close to 90 by Wednesday. A few showers or storms Thursday and Friday.