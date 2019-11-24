WATCH: Saturday night rain ends as snow in spots.

A low pressure system is quickly tracking just to our south. It will be a race between any available moisture and colder air to see if we get some snow on the backside of this rain system tonight and into the early hours of Sunday. I am expecting not more than a dusting of snow in a few spots by sunrise.

It will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sun through the second half of the weekend. The winds will be changing to the southwest and that means warmer temperatures are headed our way. Although will be dry and mostly cloudy, the highs on Sunday will be near 45 degrees, and it will not as cold for Sunday night with overnight lows around 35.

Much warmer for Monday and Tuesday with increasing sunshine for the start of the workweek. Highs will be in the 50s for both days. Late on Tuesday, a developing system will bring rain to much of the Ohio Valley, Midwest and eventually Northeast. Wednesday will be a soggy and windy day with rain showers throughout the day along with falling temperatures.

We could see some lake effect snow flurries for Thanksgiving morning along with colder temperatures as this system exits. Highs for Thanksgiving will be around 40 degrees with partly sunny skies for the afternoon.

Watching the another system for next weekend. This one has not yet developed, except on our computer models, but this could potentially bring some significant rainfall before changing over to a wintry mix and snow showers for NEXT Saturday and Sunday.