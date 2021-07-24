Two minutes with Rich Wright: Southern Local head coach previews upcoming season

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – “We got a small senior class this year,” Southern Local head coach Rich Wright said. “We actually got small numbers, but we got a senior class with only 42 kids it in and 19 boys, but we only got two of them right now. We hope maybe by August 1st to pick up a couple, but we got 30 kids and we’re working hard.”

Watch the above video to hear from Coach Wright about the upcoming season.

2020 Record: 5-3 (5-1, T-1st place in EOAC)

Coach: Rich Wright, 7th season at Southern (33-27)

Previewing Southern’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 30.4 (19th in area)

Returning Starters: 4

Key Returnees: Ryan Exline, SO/QB; Bryce Foster, SR/OL; Chance Wooley, SR/WR

Key Losses: Hunter Morris, RB; Josh Pratt, QB; Bradly Sloan, ATH; Tim West, WR

Name to watch for: Ryan Exline, QB

The Indians must replace their starting quarterback Josh Pratt and the dynamic Brad Sloan this off-season. Pratt connected on 57.6% of his passes (57-99), while throwing for 1,149 yards and 13 touchdowns. Sloan was effective in every aspect of the game. He gained 11 yards per carry (55 attempts, 604 yards) and caught 22 passes for 565 yards (25.7 avg). He scored a total of 16 offensive touchdowns in 8 games.

“Replacing Brad Sloan will be hard on offense,” Wright said. “He was one of the fastest players I’ve ever coached.”

Sophomore Ryan Exline appears to be the quarterback of the future in Salineville. Exline has spent time on the varsity roster as a freshman quarterback this past year.

“We have three starters back,” Wright said. “We just have to get stronger. Bryce Foster, Payton Hershman and Hunter Robinson have all stood out [this off-season].”

Previewing Southern’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 19.6 (T-17th in area)

Returning Starters: 5

Key Returnees: Wyatt Morris, JR/LB; Chance Wooley, SR/LB

Key Losses: Hunter Morris, LB; Josh Pratt, DB; Bradly Sloan, DB; Tim West, DB

Name to watch for: Chance Wooley, LB

“Although we lost our all-time leading tackler, Hunter Morris [112 tackles, 19 TFL in 2020], we return great linebackers who fly to the football,” Wright said.

They’ll try to make up for the production that Hunter Morris, Brad Sloan (10 QB sacks), Tim West (4 INTs) and Josh Pratt (3 INTs) all contributed a year ago.

Wyatt Morris and Chance Wooley are both back in the fold. Morris finished second on the team in tackles with 66 as a sophomore. Wooley closed out his junior season with 56 defensive stops.

“Both Wyatt and Chance work extremely hard,” Wright said. “They’ve played a lot of football.”Excitement builds as 100 days until football season; Games to get the adrenaline flowing

2020 EOAC Standings

United – 5-1 (7-3)

Leetonia – 5-1 (7-2)

Southern – 5-1 (5-3)

Wellsville – 3-3 (4-6)

Columbiana – 3-3 (4-5)

Valley Christian – 2-4 (2-6)

Lisbon – 1-5 (4-7)

East Palestine – 0-6 (1-9)

Schedule

Aug. 20 – at Edison

Aug. 27 – Crestview

Sept. 3 – East Canton

Sept. 10 – Lisbon

Sept. 17 – at Columbiana

Sept. 24 – at Wellsville

Oct. 1 – Leetonia

Oct. 8 – at Valley Christian

Oct. 15 – at East Palestine

Oct. 22 – at United