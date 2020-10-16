Trumbull County commissioner candidate files ethics rule complaint

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Candidate Niki Frenchko has filed a complaint with the Ohio Elections Commission against her challenger Dan Polivka.

In the complaint, Frenchko alleges Polivka violated an ethics rule by including a false statement in campaign materials.

Frenchko cited Polivka’s advertisement that read “Dan is the only candidate who maintains his residence in Trumbull County.”

She also noted Polivka’s statements made in an interview that was posted on our website where Polivka said quote “My opponent lives in Mentor.”

Frenchko says issues about her residency were cleared up when the Board of Elections ruled she was a county resident back in September.

“When you have a 37-year politician violating the law that is intended to make sure that voters are given correct information and not lied to, I thought it was important to file the complaint,” Frenchko said.

Polivka said he believes Frenchko’s residency is still in question.

“The Board of Elections voted that that was her voting residence at her rental property where she has a business, so she may have her voting residence that was approved, but it’s still in court was my understanding,” Polivka said.

Polivka calls Frenchko’s complaint “ridiculous,” and says it’s nothing but “false claims.”

Frenchko says it might be too late to correct the statements, but she hopes voters can learn the truth.

