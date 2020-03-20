Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News This Morning
Closings and delays
There are currently 211 active closings. Click for more details.

Tracking rain, storms and wind for Friday

Uncategorized

Temperatures falling fast this evening

Posted: / Updated:

YOUR STORM TEAM 27 FORECAST

TODAY: Areas of rain with a few thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s falling through the 50s this evening.  (100%)

TONIGHT:  Small chance for a shower early. Much colder.
Low:  28

SATURDAY:  Clouds and sun. Colder
High:  41

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny.
High:  48  Low:  23

MONDAY:  Scattered clouds. Scattered rain showers. Chance for a snowflake early. (60%)
High:  48  Low:  35

TUESDAY:  Partly sunny.
High:  53  Low:  33

WEDNESDAY:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  57 Low: 41

THURSDAY:  Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  67  Low:  45

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com