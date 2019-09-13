Tracking Friday night storms

Breaking News
The rain threat will wind down by the start of the weekend

Friday:  Warm and humid. Breezy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. Any storm can become strong. (40%)
High:  83

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong overnight. (90%)
Low:  63 

Saturday:  Showers possible early morning, then becoming partly sunny. (30% AM)
High:  76

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  80  Low:  56


Monday:  Partly sunny.  (20%)
High:  82  Low:  61

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  78  Low:  57

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  79  Low:  58

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  79 Low:  57

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  81  Low:  53

