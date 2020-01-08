Tracking cold air and snow

Wednesday: Blustery. Scattered snow showers or flurries. 1″ or less.
High: 27 (falling)
Wednesday night: Colder. Clearing skies.
Low: 15
Thursday: Scattered clouds.
High: 42
Friday: Rain likely. (90%).
High: 53 Low: 37
Saturday: Rain likely. (90%).
High: 60 Low: 48
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain or snow showers mainly early. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 30
Monday: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 30
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 35
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 33