THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 82
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 56
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%PM)
High: 87 Low: 61
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 63
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 66
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 65
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 89 Low: 67
THURSDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 67
Tracking a warming trend
High temperatures will return to the low 80s this afternoon
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.