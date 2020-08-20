Tracking a warming trend

COLUMBIANA, OHIO (WKBN) - Like the other leagues in the valley, the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference (EOAC) have revised their schedules for the 2020 high school football season. Included in the scheduling is Valley Christian, who were not on the original 2020 slate, but with the OHSAA making all contracts voidable the Eagles are able to participate in the league scheduling.

Week #1United at ColumbianaEast Palestine at Valley ChristianSouthern at LeetoniaLisbon at Wellsville

Week #2Columbiana at East PalestineLeetonia at Valley ChristianUnited at LisbonSouthern at Wellsville

Week #3Valley Christian at ColumbianaEast Palestine at SouthernLisbon at LeetoniaWellsville at United

Week #4Columbiana at SouthernLisbon at East PalestineLeetonia at WellsvilleValley Christian at United

Week #5Wellsville at ColumbianaEast Palestine at LeetoniaValley Christian at LisbonUnited at Southern

Week #6Columbiana at LisbonWellsville at East PalestineLeetonia at UnitedSouthern at Valley Christian