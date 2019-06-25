Tour de Irish: Ursuline football team travels thousands of miles for college visits

The Irish have have visited 15 colleges, in 11 different states, and traveled over 4 thousand total miles

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline head football coach Dan Reardon has spent the last two weeks traveling with his players to visit college campuses across the country.

The Irish have have visited 15 colleges, in 11 different states, worked out in front of at least 50 college scouts, and traveled over 4 thousand total miles.

“The thought process number one is to help get our kids recruited”, says Reardon. “Another big part of it is just letting them see the different options out there. A handful of years ago I just kind of made the decision as a coach that I wasn’t ever going to let a kid on my team miss an opportunity because he didn’t see it. And if a kid has an interest we’re going to try and get him to a campus and be evaluated.”

The college tour included stops at Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest, South Carolina, West Virginia, Western Michigan, Northwestern, Iowa State, Western Illinois, Illinois, Indiana, and Miami, OH.

