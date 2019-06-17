Skip to content
WKBN
New Castle
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
High school graduation requirements dropped into State Operating Budget, timing cited for reason
Top Stories
Son of Robert Seman charged with child endangering
Top Stories
Family of Salem boy battling cancer invited to share story in Washington D.C.
Chemical Bank moving out of building at Market and Midlothian
Trumbull County Food Trail presents food Passport Program
Mahoning County indictments: June 20, 2019
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Community
Fourth of July events and fireworks 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Search
Search
Search
test post
Uncategorized
Posted:
Jun 17, 2019 / 10:17 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 17, 2019 / 10:17 AM EDT