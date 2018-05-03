Tee to Green: Walnut Run Golf Course

We are nuts about golf!



Walnut Run Golf Course has been in the public eye since it was first developed as part of Walnut Run Estates. In fact, our course has set the new standards for public facilities in the Cortland, Ohio golf community. Nestled among a 250-home development, our 18-hole layout has become one of the most popular in the region.



The star of the show at Walnut Run Golf Course is the 18-hole layout, which thanks to varying tee lengths is able to make all golfers feel both challenged and competitive. Every hole at Walnut Run will make players strongly consider their strategy. At Walnut Run visitors love the tight fairways, abundant trees and strategically-placed water hazards. It’s easy to see why our course has become one of the top ranked layouts in the area.



In addition to a great golf design, we also pride ourselves in offering fantastic seasonal golf passes and convenient outing packages. Please browse our site and come see us soon. We can’t wait to meet you!

Rates Click Through: http://www.walnutrun.com/aboutus/rates/

Address and Number: 601 E. Main Street Cortland, OH 44410… 330-638-4653

Hole 1: 385yds Par 4 Hole 10: 575yds Par 5

Hole 2: 296yds Par 4 Hole 11: 185yds Par 3

Hole 3: 366yds Par 4 Hole 12: 336yds Par 4

Hole 4: 510yds Par 5 Hole 13: 170yds Par 3

Hole 5: 210yds Par 3 Hole 14: 336yds Par 4

Hole 6: 415yds Par 4 Hole 15: 368yds Par 4

Hole 7: 528yds Par 5 Hole 16: 370yds Par 4

Hole 8: 152yds Par 3 Hole 17: 435yds Par 4

Hole 9: 322yds Par 4 Hole 18: 565yds Par 5

Click through For Detailed Lay-out of Course: http://www.walnutrun.com/aboutus/course-layout/