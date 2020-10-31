Tanker helps with pressure during water tower work in Sebring

The fire chief said the tanks have been there for a few months while the work is being done

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A water tanker was brought in to Sebring to maintain pressure while work is being done on the water tower.

Viewers noticed the tanker and were wondering what was going on.

The fire chief said the tanks have been there for a few months while the work is being done.

More headlines from WKBN.com: