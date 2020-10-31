Tanker helps with pressure during water tower work in Sebring

Uncategorized

The fire chief said the tanks have been there for a few months while the work is being done

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A water tanker was brought in to Sebring to maintain water pressure while work is being done on the water tower.

Image courtesy of Anne Turner.

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A water tanker was brought in to Sebring to maintain pressure while work is being done on the water tower.

Viewers noticed the tanker and were wondering what was going on.

The fire chief said the tanks have been there for a few months while the work is being done.

More headlines from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com