Southwoods Health and United Way team up to deliver meals to mission

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Part of a $100,000 dollar donation from Ed Muransky and Southwoods Health fed people this week at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

It was put together by the United Way, which Tuesday delivered food from The Lake Club to the mission.

Muransky’s donation also helped pay for pizza from Belleria on Monday and Chick-fil-A on Wednesday. Sweets from One Hot Cookie and Giannios were also delivered.

“We reached out to the Rescue Mission and they jumped on board. We like collaborating, so it is a collaboration between us and the Rescue Mission, allowing us to come in and do this. Then, our staff took the lead on getting the food and working with the partners: Belleria in Struthers, Chick Fil-A, the Lake Club. They are all good partners, so really there were six or seven partners that got together to make this happen,” Ed Muransky said.

Part of the $100,000 dollars from Muransky also went to pay for a food giveaway two weeks ago for 700 people.

