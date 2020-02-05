Signing Day in the Valley! Local athletes headed to the college level

Wednesday, February 5 is National Letter of Intent Day and dozens of high school athletes from across the Valley made their college choices

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday, February 5 is National Letter of Intent Day and dozens of high school athletes from across the Valley have made their college choices.

Here’s a few of the kids that signed their way into the college ranks Wednesday:

Junior McConahy – Wilmington / California University of Pennsylvania

Richie Hofus – Canfield / Fordham Football

Shiane Donnaurmmo – Canfield / Ursuline College Lacrosse

Mara Guerrieri – Canfield / Seton Hill University Lacrosse

Isabella Kelty – Canfield / Walsh University Lacrosse

Athena Poullas – Canfield / John Carroll University Lacrosse

Tara Santoro – – Canfield / Mount Union University Lacrosse

Mason McCurdy – Poland / John Carroll University Baseball

Gianna Stanich – Poland / Purdue University Fort-Wayne Cross Country

Kaili Gross – Poland / Case Western Reserve University Softball

Ally Nittoli – Poland / Mount Union Softball

Carolyn Boccieri – Poland / Mount Union Soccer

Isaiah Hackett – Youngstown East Football / Penn State Extension

Migel Burgess – Chaney / Urbana Football

Raymond Logan – Chaney / Urbana Football

Key-Shaun Davis – Chaney / Urbana Football

Marquan Herron – Chaney / Charleston Football

Marquise Herron – Chaney / Charleston Football

Christian Armstrong – Austintown Fitch / Tiffin Football

Joe Perez – Austintown Fitch / Lake Erie Football

Chris Scott – Austintown Fitch / Lake Erie Football

Gabe Faunda – Austintown Fitch / Malone College Baseball

Gage Emery – Brookfield / Lake Erie College Football

Tyrese Hawkins – Struthers / Ashland University Football

Marcel Walker – Struthers / Fairmont State Football

Melvin Hobson – Farrell / Slippery Rock Football

Joey Katavich – Lakeview, PA / Bethany Football

Cam Grodhaus – Southern Local / Lake Erie Football

Did we miss someone? Contact us at sports@wkbn.com and let us know who to include on our list.