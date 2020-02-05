Signing Day in the Valley! Local athletes headed to the college level

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday, February 5 is National Letter of Intent Day and dozens of high school athletes from across the Valley have made their college choices.
Here’s a few of the kids that signed their way into the college ranks Wednesday:
Junior McConahy – Wilmington / California University of Pennsylvania
Richie Hofus – Canfield / Fordham Football
Shiane Donnaurmmo – Canfield / Ursuline College Lacrosse
Mara Guerrieri – Canfield / Seton Hill University Lacrosse
Isabella Kelty – Canfield / Walsh University Lacrosse
Athena Poullas – Canfield / John Carroll University Lacrosse
Tara Santoro – – Canfield / Mount Union University Lacrosse
Mason McCurdy – Poland / John Carroll University Baseball
Gianna Stanich – Poland / Purdue University Fort-Wayne Cross Country
Kaili Gross – Poland / Case Western Reserve University Softball
Ally Nittoli – Poland / Mount Union Softball
Carolyn Boccieri – Poland / Mount Union Soccer
Isaiah Hackett – Youngstown East Football / Penn State Extension
Migel Burgess – Chaney / Urbana Football
Raymond Logan – Chaney / Urbana Football
Key-Shaun Davis – Chaney / Urbana Football
Marquan Herron – Chaney / Charleston Football
Marquise Herron – Chaney / Charleston Football
Christian Armstrong – Austintown Fitch / Tiffin Football
Joe Perez – Austintown Fitch / Lake Erie Football
Chris Scott – Austintown Fitch / Lake Erie Football
Gabe Faunda – Austintown Fitch / Malone College Baseball
Gage Emery – Brookfield / Lake Erie College Football
Tyrese Hawkins – Struthers / Ashland University Football
Marcel Walker – Struthers / Fairmont State Football
Melvin Hobson – Farrell / Slippery Rock Football
Joey Katavich – Lakeview, PA / Bethany Football
Cam Grodhaus – Southern Local / Lake Erie Football
Did we miss someone? Contact us at sports@wkbn.com and let us know who to include on our list.