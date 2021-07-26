Shirley Matsko, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Matsko, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peaceful on Sunday July 25, 2021 in the hospital at UPMC Jameson, where she had been suffering from a brief illness.

Shirley was born December 18, 1950 to Stanley and Mary Gray.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1968 and worked for many years for her husband’s company, the former Charlie’s Specialties.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was described repeatedly as “one of a kind” and during her stay at Jameson Care Center, made friends with many due to her kind and generous heart.

Shirley enjoyed spending time with family and friends, completing word search puzzles, and giving to others. Shirley would never take from anyone without ensuring she gave back in spades whatever she was given. Anyone who knew Shirley could attest to her kind and generous heart as well as her strength that inspired others.

Shirley leaves her daughters, Stacy (Damian) DiCola, Sarah George (Thomas Mathis) and her only grandson, Camden George DiCola, who will miss her more than she will ever know. Shirley also leaves two brothers, Stanley (Cheryl) Gray, Robert (Joyce) Gray and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley’s husband, Charles Matsko, preceded her in death in 1997. Besides her husband, Shirley’s mother (Mary), father (Stanley), sister (Gloria) and brother (Edward) preceded her in death.

Services will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

