‘Scamp the Tramp’ is named World’s Ugliest Dog

"Scamp the Tramp" is now "Scamp the Champ"

(CNN) – He may not be a beauty, but he’s still top dog.

“Scamp the Tramp” took top honors at the 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest held in California on Friday.

The big-eyed, dreadlocked pooch beat 19 other contestants for the title.

Most of the dogs were abandoned or rescued from kill shelters.

According to his bio, “Scamp the Tramp” was found and rescued in Los Angeles an hour before he was set to be euthanized.

The annual competition is part of the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma.

The goal is to bring attention to the needs of rescued dogs.

Scamp and his owner get a trophy, a $1,500 prize and a trip to New York to appear on the Today Show.

