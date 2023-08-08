(WJW) – Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall has died after a battle with ALS, according to media reports.

The 57-year-old battled the disease for three years, according to Fox News.

Randall’s family released a statement to Fox News saying: “It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5th Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a 3-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

ALS stands for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, ALS is a “neuromuscular disorder that causes muscle weakness.”

Symptoms of ALS include difficulty talking, swallowing, moving and breathing, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Treatment for ALS is usually targeted at managing symptoms with therapeutic and medication, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The family has asked for privacy to grieve, “and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” according to the statement released to Fox News.

According to TODAY, Bullock and Randall met in 2015.

The pair share three children, two of whom were adopted and one who was his older daughter, TODAY reports.