Salle Maria Horning, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Salle Maria Horning, of Masury, Ohio, was welcomed by the loving embrace of her Chris in Heaven, as she peacefully passed on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, while a patient in the Jameson Hospital, New Castle, Pennsylvania, following complications with the Corona Virus. She was 57.

Salle was born December 31, 1962, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Roy R. and Josephine (Valent) Sartori.

She graduated in 1981 from Brookfield High School and she furthered her education by attending Youngstown State University for nursing.

She worked primarily as a billing clerk for her brother’s practice, Dr. Roy J. Sartori. In addition, she worked in several other area doctors’ offices, as well as for UPMC, prior to her health declining.

Salle was of the catholic faith.

In her spare time, she always helped plan her class reunions and she looked forward to spending time with her family and friends, especially around the holidays. She enjoyed annual trips to Cedar Point, playing Bingo, cheering on her Steelers, and loving her cats. However, she was most proud of being a grandma “Bubzy” and absolutely adored her grandson, Bryce.

She is survived by: her son, Richard “Ricki Roy” Horning and his wife Kimberly, of Vienna, Ohio; her grandson, Bryce; her siblings, Thomas “Muzzy” Sartori, of Clearwater, Florida, Dr. Roy J. Sartori and his wife Christine, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, and Nancy Jo Sopko & her husband Ron, of Estero, Florida; her in-laws, Gene Horning, of Masury, Sandy Horning, of Berlin, Pennsylvania, and Chris and Karen Lepore, of New Castle and her extended family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband Chris, whom she married on July 9, 1983, he passed on Valentine’s Day, 2019.

A private family service will be observed. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Salle was presented by Daniel Briceland of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Salle Maria (Sartori) Horning, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 16, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.