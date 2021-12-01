Roy James Henry, Aliquippa, PA

ALIQUIPPA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roy James Henry, age 79, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Sewickley hospital.

Roy was born October 23, 1942, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harry and Helen (Hoffman) Henry.

He married the former Sharon Roth, on May 5, 1962 and she survives at home.

Roy was a 1960 graduate of Hickory High School and he was employed at Sharon Steel for 28 years as an Electrician and then went on to work for Universal Stainless and Alloy in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, as a Hot Mill Supervisor and Mill Superintendent.

In his spare time, he enjoyed shooting and was vice president of the Bucktail Shooting Club.

Roy is survived by three sons, Russell (Pam) Henry of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Bryan (Lana) Henry, of Lakeland, Florida and Wade (Patricia) Henry, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, one brother Roger Henry, of California and two sisters, Betty Chotlos and Donna Henry both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Margaret Holzshu, Dorothy Schepp and Connie Paulson.

A private service was held at the convenience of the family. Entombment was in the mausoleum at Saint Rose Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC.