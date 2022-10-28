GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Mitchell age 79 of Garrettsville passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on October 11, 1943 in Berlin, Pennsylvania the son of the late Charles Mitchell and Ora Pearl (Kendall) Mitchell.

Robert married the love of his life, Mary C. Dove on September 9, 1962 and they have enjoyed 60 years of marriage together.

He served in the US Army from 1961-1962.

Robert has lived in Garrettsville for 34 years, formerly of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania. He worked as a self-employed Drywall Hanger for over 50 years, and retired in 2018.

Robert enjoyed watching football, NASCAR racing, horse racing, collecting cards and cars, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter: Becky Mitchell, and one brother: John Mitchell.

He is survived by: his wife: Mary C. Mitchell of Garrettsville, one daughter: Margaret Savitts and her companion Billy Beggs, one son: Shawn and Lorrie Mitchell of Streetsboro, Ohio, one sister: Loretta Vaughn of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, one brother: James and Joann Mitchell of Garrettsville, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services at this time.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children ATTN: Office of Development 2900 North Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.