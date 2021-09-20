Robert I. Davis, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert I. Davis, 90, of Champion, died Saturday morning, September 18 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 17, 1930 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ervin and Elizabeth (Thomas) Davis.

Bob was employed as a structural fitter/welder with Copperweld Steel for 30 years, retiring in May of 1993.

He attended the Champion Presbyterian Church.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1948 – 1951. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association and the United Steelworkers of America.

He married the former Ruth E. Sharlock on October 17, 1953. They shared 55 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death June 23, 2009.

Bob enjoyed woodworking, golf, hunting and camping.

He is survived by four children, Lori (Jerry) Utley and Daniel (Paula) Davis, both of Champion, Robert G. Davis of Statesboro, Georgia and Leonard A. (Theresa) Davis of Howland. He also leaves behind three brothers, William (Evelyn) Davis of Canfield, Gary (Jan) Davis of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Jerry (Eva Mae) Davis of Warren; a sister, Sandra Aston of Warren; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Davis.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481 with Pastor Tim McCollum officiating.

Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m Thursday, September 23 at the funeral home.

Bob will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Champion Fire Department or Angels for Animals, in his memory.

