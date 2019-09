The checkpoint was at the 400 block of N. Canfield-Niles Road from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force released the results of their OVI checkpoint in Austintown Friday night.

The checkpoint was at the 400 block of N. Canfield-Niles Road from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officials say 519 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 11 were directed for further investigation.

There were no OVI arrests during the checkpoint. Officers issued one citation for driving under suspension.