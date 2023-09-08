YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man faces drug and OVI charges after reports said police found drugs on him Thursday after he left the scene of an accident.

Eddie Pierce, 31, faces a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence; a third-degree felony charge of illegal conveyance of prohibited items into a correctional facility; two fifth-degree felony charges of possession of drugs; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with an OVI suspension; and misdemeanor counts of obstructing official business and leaving the scene of an accident.

Pierce is in the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 3:10 p.m. to an accident at Glenwood Avenue and West Midlothian Boulevard and when they arrived, they were told the driver of one of the cars, later identified as Pierce, walked away.

A witness followed Pierce in their car and informed the 911 Center where Pierce was. He was found by police in a truck at Hillman Street and Ferndale Avenue, reports said.

Reports said police detained him and took him back to the accident scene and when he got out of the cruiser, officers found a plastic bag stuffed with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and Xanax stuffed between the folds of the back seat.

The other driver in the accident identified Pierce as the driver who walked away, reports said. Pierce also smelled heavily of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test, reports said.

When he was booked into the jail, deputies found another bag in Pierce’s pants that had more pills inside, reports said.