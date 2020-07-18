Report: Suspect with warrant found in Warren with fanny pack containing white powder

Police said after finding the powder, Dukes told them he needed something to help him sleep because the house was "haunted"

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man wanted on a warrant was arrested in Warren with a fanny pack containing drugs and cash.

Police arrested 26-year-old Tyrese Dukes last Sunday afternoon after they were called to a house on Van Wye Street SE for a reported disturbance.

Police said Dukes had been arguing with a woman there. They found he had a warrant for his arrest on felonious assault and theft charges, taking him into custody.

Police said during a search of the fanny pack that Dukes had on at the time, officers found about $1,300 in cash and a white powder, appearing to be cocaine.

In response to the powder that was found, Dukes told police, “I’m not going to lie, it’s mine. That house is haunted and I needed something to help me sleep,” according to a police report.

The suspected drugs were sent for testing, with Dukes facing additional charges based on those results, according to the report.