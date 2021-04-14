Browns sign three-time Pro Bowl defensive end

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney plays against the Houston Texans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

The team announced the official signing on social media Wednesday:

“We’re excited to add Jadeveon to our defensive line,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said via release. “He’s a disruptive force that will help us against the run and the pass. We’ve been able to make some nice additions to our defense throughout free agency and we are looking forward to getting to work, so we can improve our team.”

The deal is reportedly a one-year contract worth 8 million dollars, that could be worth up to 10 million with incentives.

In eight games with the Titans last season, Clowney finished with 19 total tackles, one forced fumble and six quarterback hits.

Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler and has played seven seasons in the NFL with the Texans, Seahawks and Titans.

He was the Number One overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.