SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy P. Strader passed away Friday, October 4, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 21, 1943, to Francis J. Strader and Elisie L. Strader.

He was a 1961 graduate of Salem High School, where he was a member of the track and football teams. He continued to compete in the shot put and discus and was eventually inducted into the Ohio Senior Olympic Hall of Fame. He was also very proud to be the recipient of a Reilly Stadium Honoree Banner for his accomplishments.

He owned and operated AmCan Productions Ltd. for 41 years and was general manager of the Al-Xander Co., Inc. for 31 years. He had two patents for telescopic hydraulic cylinders and helped work on many hydraulic engineering projects throughout his life.

Besides his family, his greatest love was music. His first band, Randy & The Renegades, toured nationally in 1962-63 with Dick Clark’s Caravan of Stars. He then played with the bands Drift, S.R.O., Big Blue, Galaxy, and continued to play with his sons in the band Tribute. He inspired many generations of musicians and was very proud of his legacy.

He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Towanna A. Strader, who passed away on January 11, 2018.

He is survived by his five children, Randa (Tom) Strader, Kellie Strader, Jeffrey (Connie) Strader, Aaran Smith, and Brandon (Chrissy) Strader; 11 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Donations in Randy’s name can be made to the Save the Music Foundation at https://www.savethemusic.org/ and goodsports.org.

