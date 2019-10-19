Quite a Hall: Struthers outlasts Girard in shootout

Struthers outlasted Girard 54-35 Friday night in week eight of the high school football season.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers outlasted Girard 54-35 Friday night in week eight of the high school football season.

Aiden Hall led the way for the Wildcats with 190 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Adrian Brown also rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown in the win for Struthers.

Andrew DelGarbino completed 16-26 passes for 198 yards and an interception.



Morgan Clardy rushed for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Clardy also caught 6 passes for 123 yards.

Jimmy Jones also scored a pair of touchdowns in the setback.

With the win, Struthers improves to 6-2 overall. The Wildcats return to action at home against South Range in week nine.

Girard drops to 5-3 on the campaign. The Indians will host Jefferson in week nine.