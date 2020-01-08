President Trump to make statement concerning retaliatory missile attack in Iraq

President Trump is expected to make a statement to the nation Wednesday concerning the mounting tensions between Iran and the United States

In a tweet Tuesday, the president insisted “all is well” after Iran struck back at the United States early on Wednesday for killing its most powerful military commander, firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house American troops in what the Iranian supreme leader said was a “slap” against America’s military presence in the region.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

President Trump is expected to deliver his remarks Wednesday morning, however, no official time frame has been released from the White House as of 7 a.m.

