President Trump to make statement concerning retaliatory missile attack in Iraq





(WKBN) – President Trump is expected to make a statement to the nation Wednesday concerning the mounting tensions between Iran and the United States.

In a tweet Tuesday, the president insisted “all is well” after Iran struck back at the United States early on Wednesday for killing its most powerful military commander, firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house American troops in what the Iranian supreme leader said was a “slap” against America’s military presence in the region.

President Trump is expected to deliver his remarks Wednesday morning, however, no official time frame has been released from the White House as of 7 a.m.

