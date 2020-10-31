Post-election prayer gathering planned in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A post-election prayer gathering is planned in Youngstown.
Faithful from all denominations are invited to attend.
The event, titled “In God We Trust, On Christ, We Stand,” will address the stress and division that the Christina community has suffered over the past several months, according to organizers.
The prayer gathering will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, from noon to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Covelli Centre.
Pastors from Union Baptist Church and Highway Tabernacle will lead the prayer.
Social distancing requirements will be observed and everyone must wear a mask.
