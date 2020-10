Lakeview Sophomore Tara Lytle was named Player of the Game in the Lady Bulldogs' 3-0 win over South Range.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview Sophomore Tara Lytle was named Player of the Game in the Lady Bulldogs’ 3-0 win over South Range.

The game was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Volleyball Game of the Week on Thursday night.

Lytle led the Lady Bulldogs with 10 kills and 4 aces in the win.

She helped Lakeview improve to a record of 15-2 overall on the season.

Lakeview entered the week as the #14 ranked team in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll.