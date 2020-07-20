Phyllis J. Pfahles, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis J. Pfahles, 85, formerly a longtime resident of Winter Rd., New Castle, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, July 18, 2020, at Shenango on the Green, New Wilmington, where she had lived for the past six years.

Mrs. Pfahles was born July 21, 1933, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harold and Edna (Wildisin) Moul.

A 1951 graduate of Hanover High School, she went on to study nursing at the Garfield Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Washington, D.C., where she earned her certification to practice as a Registered Nurse.

Phyllis was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Church.

She enjoyed reading, sewing and traveling, especially with her husband. Together they traveled to many special destinations all around the world and also had visited all 50 states.

For more than 60 years, Phyllis actively participated in the National Nurse’s Study, the largest investigatory study in the world focusing on woman and chronic disease.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband and four daughters and she especially loved seeing her grandchildren.

Her husband, Thomas W. Pfahles, whom she married November 6, 1954, preceded her in death May 11, 2019.

She is survived by four daughters, Susan M. Pfahles, New Castle; Patricia Bauer and her husband, Randal, Wexford, Pennsylvania; Kathy Reba and her husband, Gregory, Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; Andrea Hutchens and her husband, John, of Herndon, Virginia; a sister, Nancy J. McMaster, McSherrystown, Pennsylvania; Robert “Andy” Moul, Hanover, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Katherine Bauer, Michelle Pfahles, Alexander Reba and Aaron Hutchens.

In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by an infant sister, Dorothy Moul.

Memorial contributions may be directed towards Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary’s Church 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Calling hours will be held privately. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Private funeral service will be 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle, with Deacon John J. Carran, officiating. The service will be available via LiveStream on the funeral home website.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Twp.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 21, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.