Persons of interest: D.C. police looking to identify rioters on Capitol

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Washington, D.C. have arrested 69 people so far in connection to the Capitol breach Wednesday. Most of those are for curfew violations and unlawful entry.

No Ohioans were on the list, and every Pennsylvanian was outside of Mercer and Lawrence counties.

The Metropolitan Police Department is circulating pictures of people who they say were committing criminal acts at the nation’s capital.

You can view the pictures on a website that has been set up for the investigation.

Anyone who can identify these people, should call that department or text the information to 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department has obtained photo and video footage of numerous individuals committing criminal acts in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of any of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also conducting an investigation and has set up a website, asking anyone with information to contact them.

