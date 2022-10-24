HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The election is two weeks from Tuesday, and the stakes could not be higher for the U.S. Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey.

abc27 will host the two major candidates, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, on October 25 for their only scheduled debate. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and asked for a few accommodations, including closed captioning.

The captioners will transcribe everything that is said in real-time. Both campaigns agreed to the accommodation, making this debate possible in a race that could determine the balance of power in Washington.

The captioners will type everything the moderators and Oz say, but will not capture Fetterman’s own words, as he does not need it typed out.

See how the closed captioning will work in the video player above.