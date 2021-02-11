Penguins top Islanders 4-3 on Crosby’s shootout goal

Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 comeback victory over the New York Islanders.

by: ALLAN KREDA - Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins, including left wing Sam Miletic (42) and defenseman Kris Letang (58), celebrate with center Evgeni Malkin (71) to tie the New York Islanders during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Penguins won 4-3 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Casey DeSmith made 26 saves for the victory including five stops in overtime plus all three of the Islanders’ attempts in the shootout.

Mathew Barzal had given the Islanders a 3-2 late in the third period before Evgeni Malkin tied it for the Penguins with 18 seconds remaining.

Casey Cizikas and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders.

Bryan Rust and Zach Aston-Reese had the other goals for the Penguins.

