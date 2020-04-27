Pauline L. Bush, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline L. Bush, age 97, of Leetonia, died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Salem West Healthcare, Salem.

Mrs. Bush was born on December 13, 1922 in East Palestine, Ohio, the daughter of the late Vernon and Verda Court Walters and had lived here all of her life.

She was a 1940 graduate of Leetonia High School and attended the former Salem Business College.

She had worked as an accountant at the Salem Community Hospital and prior to that at the Crescent/Rockwell Manufacturing in Leetonia.

She was a life long member of First United Methodist Church of Leetonia where she had taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and held various board positions.

Her husband, Lee G. Bush, whom she married on April 27, 1951, preceded her in death on December 21, 2014. She was also preceded in death by a brother, E. Thomas Walters.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Private graveside services are being held at Oakdale Cemetery with Pastor Cyndi Midlick officiating.

