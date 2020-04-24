Non-violence Stay at Home Challenge winds down, leaves positive message for Youngstown youth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) does a lot to keep kids busy and raise awareness about violence in the community. Their goal is to reach kids and guide them on a productive path.

The statewide stay at home order has created some challenges in reaching those kids, but CIRV created a way to challenge them to create positive messages, even while they are at home.

We told you a few weeks ago about CIRV’s Stay at Home Challenge. Kids were encouraged to create positive messages with dance, poetry, speeches and music on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok.

Those projects were submitted to CIRV and three winners were chosen every week in three age groups. The kids could win a $100 gift card.

There is one more week left of challenges and coordinator Guy Burney said it has been a successful project.

“We are hoping to just engage people to stay at home and be productive while they are at home. There are so many things they can get into if they are idle. We hope that this is a way to help young people do things that are productive, that are good for their lives,” Burney said.

Israel Rosario is a past winner. He wrote a poem put to music about gun violence in his neighborhood. He says he wants his peers to know they have their whole lives ahead of them and gun violence is not the path to take.



Israel said he’s been trying to stay busy growing herbs in his backyard and also praying a lot.

Three more winners will be chosen this week and it’ not too late to enter. Videos can be submitted on the CIRV website. You can also follow the challenge on CIRV’s Facebook page.

Other Stay at Home Challenge winners appear below: