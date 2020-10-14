No trial delay for man accused in deadly Canfield crash

Michael Malvasi, II, was back in court Tuesday asking to delay his trail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County judge said the trial will go forward as scheduled for a man accused of leaving his friend to die as he walked home from a crash in Canfield.

Malvasi is accused in the November 2017 crash where investigators say he walked away from the accident, leaving his friend behind who later died.

Malvasi is facing vehicular homicide and other charges.

At a pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Judge Marueen Sweeney denied his request to delay the trial.

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday.

