YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said no one was hurt early Saturday evening after over two dozen rounds were fired at a home in the 200 block of East Lucius Avenue.

Police answered a gunshot sensor call for 29 rounds about 7:20 p.m. and when they arrived, they found a car in the driveway damaged by gunfire and several bullet holes in the home.

Officers entered through a side door to check for injuries, but no one was home, reports said.

Later, the woman who lives there with her son showed up and told police she does not know who would want to shoot her house, but she also noted it is the second time this year the home has been shot at.

In the street, police found eight 9mm shell casings and 17 casings from a 7.62mm semiautomatic rifle, reports said.