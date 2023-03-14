SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelson H. Walter, 84, went to Heaven to be with his beloved wife, Nancy, on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at his daughter’s residence in Nicholasville, Ky.

Nelson was born on May 31, 1938 in Greenford, the son of the late John and Elfi (McClish) Walter.

A long long resident of Salem, Nelson worked as a truck driver and retired from Herron Transfer.

His wife Nancy C. Walter, whom he married June 15, 1957, passed away August 6, 2021.

He is survived by two sons, Donald (Sherri) Walter of Lordstown and Robert (Annette) Walter of Salem; five daughters, Kathy (Kevin) Henry of Homeworth, Debra (William) Wilder of Nicholasville, Ketucky, Linda (Jeff) Zellers of Salem, Tina (Dennis) Havaich of Niles, and Tammy (Robert) Lake of East Rochester; brother, Roger Walter of Texas; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Stark officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To view Nelson’s obituary, send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nelson H. Walter, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.