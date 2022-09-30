CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by. Rev. Michael Swierz, for Mitchel McCarthy, 29, who passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Mitchel was born October 24, 1992, in Youngstown and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of the New Castle School of Trades, where he obtained his welding certification.

He worked as a midnight supervisor for Youngstown Bending and Rolling Inc.

Mitchel was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Patrick Church in Hubbard.

He was an avid New England Patriots fan and OSU Buckeye fan. Mitchel enjoyed riding his “Harley”, working on cars, vacationing in Myrtle Beach and cooking. He cherished time spent with his family, especially his children, teaching them how to fish and coaching his son’s Little League team. Mitchel will be remembered by his life’s motto, “We’ll figure it out”.

Mitchel will be deeply missed by his wife; the former Erica Melnik; whom he married June 9, 2018; his children, Marcellus and Elizabeth; parents; Ron and Leslee Frazzini; grandmother, Lori (Jerry) Hofstetter; two sisters, Sammantha (Michael) Young and Nicole (Scott) Anderson; aunts and uncles, Charles, Chris, Dave and Arthur; as well as many nieces, nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven McCarthy and his grandfather Charles Lester Shultz.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home.

