Michael Joseph Morris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Joseph Morris, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation & Healing in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born in Boardman, Ohio on August 6, 1965 to the Michael Mirabella and Rosemary (Berardi) Morris.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn; mother, Rosemary (Berardi) Morris; father, Michael (Marilyn) Mirabella; brothers, Brian (Patricia) Berardi, John (Z) Morris, Jr., Matthew (Whitney) Mirabella and Merrick (Crystal) Mirabella and seven nephews and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother’s husband, John Morris.

Michael worked at Hollywood Gaming Casino and previously at Delphi in Warren, Ohio.

He battled ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) for two and a half years.

He absolutely loved football, especially his favorite team since childhood, the Minnesota Vikings. An animal lover, he had several cats that he took in and cared for. He was a hard worker and was always available when asked to work extra hours. Above everything, he valued friends and family, and was extremely thoughtful and generous to all that knew him.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Lake Park Cemetery Chapel, 1459 East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44502. A luncheon will follow the service.

Arrangements are handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat.

