Mary Rose Farnham, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rose Farnham, 81, peacefully passed away at Over The Rainbow Family Home, where she was a resident for 5 years, on Monday July 26, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.



Mary Rose was born on August 23, 1939, in Cortland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Hermer and Edna (Gillian) McLaughlin.

She married the love of her life, Phillip Farnham, on February 14, 1956, and they shared 53 wonderful years together before Phillip’s passing in 2009.



She was a licensed beautician for over 40 years.



Mary Rose was a skilled crafter, especially when it came to quilting, sewing and cross-stitching. She loved board games and word searches. Back in the day, she really enjoyed boating with Phillip and camping.

Mary Rose was a dog obedience instructor and showed some of her dogs in competition.

Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family; they were her everything.



She will be deeply missed by her children Bobbi (Tommy) Thompson and Kimberly (John) Puleo; her grandchildren Steven Cravalho and LeAnn Thompson; her great granddaughter Madison Cravalho; her niece Shari Baxter; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.



Besides her parents and her husband, Mary Rose is preceded in death by her siblings Carol Baxter and Richard McLaughlin.



Visitation for Mary Rose will be held on Friday July 30, 2021, from 10:00am until 12:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr NE., Warren, OH 44483, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00pm.



Mary Rose will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Building E Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406, or to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



Family and friends may leave their heartfelt condolences for Mary Rose at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

