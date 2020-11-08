Mary E. Casciato, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Casciato, 98, of Huron Avenue, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Quality Life Services, New Castle.

She was born May 3, 1922 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Jennie (Lombardo) Ferrare.

She was married to the late Alfred ‘Cash’ Casiato, who died March 21, 1999.

She was an elevator operator at Jameson Memorial Hospital for a number of years.

Mrs. Casciato enjoyed reading, crocheting, cooking, shopping, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna Giangiulio and her husband, Joseph and Dianne Ruozzo and her husband, James, all of New Castle; three sisters, Delores Campbell, Loretta Smith and Patricia Loader; four grandchildren, Joe Giangiulio, Marla DeFrank, Christopher Ruozzo and Dr. Stephanie Ruozzo and four great-grandchildren, Anne Marie, Emily, Anthony and Marina.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Rose Squiquero, Annabelle Ferrare and Angeline Nogee.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced for the visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Brendan Dawson will officiate.

A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, Inc.

